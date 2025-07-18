WWE is planning to replace Roman Reigns - Reports

WWE is looking to the future as they are planning for the next generation of stars to take over. Currently in WWE, the main event scene is dominated by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, who have all featured in the most prominent storylines in the last few years.

But a recent report suggests that the Stamford-based promotion is eyeing a replacement for its main event talent, including Reigns.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned that WWE plans to groom Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Rhea Ripley to be alongside their established main event talent and eventually replace them in those spots.

It is also mentioned that Ripley is expected to be the long-term face of the women's division going forward, while Fatu is unstoppable in one-on-one situations. Breakker, on the other hand, has been a Paul Heyman project.

While Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins will continue to be a key part of WWE storylines in the near future, it makes sense for the pro wrestling juggernaut to keep an eye on the future for its next crop of main event talent.

Rhea Ripley will be in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam and has been booked at the top of her division for a while now. Jacob Fatu could be seen as a natural successor to Reigns and has established himself as a top babyface on SmackDown while feuding with the Solo Sikoa-led MFT stable.

Bron Breakker has also been positioned strongly and is already aligned with Seth Rollins on RAW. This last Monday saw Breakker put up one of his most impressive displays since his move to the main roster, beating Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Gauntlet Match before losing to CM Punk.

Roman Reigns returned on RAW

While WWE might be planning for the future, Roman Reigns made it clear on RAW that he is still one of their biggest stars.

The OTC, not seen since RAW after WrestleMania 41, returned to the red-branded show this week. He made his way to the ring as Breakker and Bronson Reed were beating up Jey Uso and CM Punk after the main event.

Reigns took out Breakker with a Superman Punch and dropped Reed with a Spear as the crowd chanted his name with fervor. With Seth Rollins's injury, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

