Rikishi stands on business; feels WWE treated Solo Sikoa terribly as US Champion

Solo Sikoa was the United States Champion for 62 days, which didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The real-life member of The Bloodline expressed his dismay on the matter after breaking his month-long break from his Off The Top podcast.

Sikoa made history when he won the U.S. Title from Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He was the first WWE star to pin The Samoan Werewolf. He defended the championship twice before losing it to Sami Zayn on the August 29 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi had the chance to react to Solo Siko dropping the U.S. Title. He was not happy with how WWE booked his son's first championship reign on the main roster.

"I'm always going to stand on business for my family. Did we really give Solo something? Like when he won the strap, what did we do? What did the booking committee do? What did the company do? At the end of the day, it is what it is. I guess at this moment here ain't the only real thing going on is the bag. It ain't about the talent anymore. I don't think if you’re trying to question the Samoan Dynasty. Can they work? Blah, blah, blah. Well, I think you go ahead and you can answer that yourself, and it ain't nothing that's been given, right? There's a reason why they put a strap on a person. Maybe that person is the right, the good for business, to carry the belt. I don't know," Rikishi said.

Solo Sikoa has not been in action since losing the United States Championship. Sikoa continues to appear on vignettes talking about his MFT, which includes Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga.

Solo Sikoa says there's a missing piece from his family

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa presented his MFT to the WWE Universe. However, Sikoa said that there's a missing piece from his family, hinting at an additional member.

"I love all of you, but there's something missing. There's something missing for this family to be complete. Once I find that missing part, everyone, and I mean everyone is on notice," Sikoa said.

It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa introduces a new member of his MFT or if it could be the returning Tama Tonga, who has been out with an undisclosed injury since April.

