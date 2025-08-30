3 reasons why Sami Zayn winning the WWE United States Championship was a mistake

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:34 GMT
Sami Zayn won WWE United States Championship! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Sami Zayn won the WWE United States Championship

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown tonight, before Clash in Paris 2025, ended with a shocker. Against all odds, Sami Zayn managed to beat Solo Sikoa in the main event and captured the United States Championship, marking a shocking end to the show.

The surprise title change has now sparked a frenzy among fans, with them having a mixed reaction online and offline to Sikoa losing his gold strap to Zayn.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why The Honorary Uce winning the US Title was a mistake:

#3. A major heel star has been buried

Since his debut on the main roster, Solo Sikoa has been booked as a top heel, first as Roman Reigns's enforcer, and soon after, in a faction of his own. He was even looked up to as a future top heel main-eventer.

However, fast-forward to 2025, The Street Champion's entire gimmick has seemingly been ruined, and a title loss against Sami Zayn has made him look fragile. This could easily derail his momentum as a top heel on Friday Night SmackDown.

#2. Jacob Fatu's arc

Solo Sikoa dropping his WWE United States Championship to Sami Zayn on a regular episode of the blue brand show has not only affected him badly, but also screws up Jacob Fatu's revenge arc that he was on since Money in the Bank 2025.

Fans had high hopes for the storyline, with some even considering it a rebirth of The Bloodline saga, with Fatu turning babyface and teaming up with The Usos to take on Sikoa and his MFTs. Fatu was seen as the one destined to dethrone The Street Champion.

However, Zayn's win last night has buried the potential of the storyline.

#1. The new faction is dead in the water

The Stamford-based promotion welcomed two new members to Solo Sikoa's newly formed Bloodline-inspired faction, Solo's MFTs, this year. WWE invested time and resources to get them over with the fans, and the heel group looked like a major force on SmackDown's faction.

The Honorary Uce pulling an upset and capturing the WWE United States Championship has ruined the party for the Sikoa's heel group and has landed them in a bad spot for now, at least.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Zayn as champion and how Solo and his group recover from the devastating loss.

Edited by Harish Raj S
