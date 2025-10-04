Solo Sikoa makes a huge tease on SmackDown as new MFT member could join soon

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:31 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Solo Sikoa appears to have been on a bit of a spiral ever since losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on SmackDown. This week, he teased another huge addition to the MFT.

What we've seen from Solo Sikoa since losing the United States Title is a bit of an identity crisis. For a few weeks now, we've seen Sikoa in backstage vignettes in the dimly lit room, acknowledging each MFT member for sticking by his side. For context, MFT (My Family Tree) is the name of the new Bloodline led by Sikoa. The current members include Sikoa himself, Talla Tonga, J.C. Matteo, and the "infamous" Tonga Loa.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa once again praised the MFT and each member, but admitted that there was something missing. He teased that something as being somebody, and said that the game was going to change once that addition was made. It appears as though Sikoa was teasing the addition of another new star to the fold.

The instant speculation, of course, is that Sikoa is talking about Tama Tonga. The brother of Tonga Loa has been out of action for quite a while now, and the nature of his injury was such that he wasn't predicted to return until November this year.

However, that could have been a premature report, and if he is talking about Tama Tonga, then it's true that the numbers game will continue to be massively in Sikoa and the MFTs' favor.

Tama Tonga debuted on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 and has been a big-impact player. He has been a part of the WarGames match, and it will be interesting to see if WWE throws fans off by adding someone completely different to the group, subverting all expectations that were made following this segment.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
