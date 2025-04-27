Jacob Fatu sends message to Jimmy Uso after he makes an appearance outside WWE

Jacob Fatu sent a message to Jimmy Uso after the latter announced the 227th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fatu and Jimmy are members of the famous Anoa'i family and were feuding last year during The Bloodline Civil War.

Ad

Fatu and Jimmy appeared on Night One of WrestleMania 41, but in totally different contexts. Big Jim returned to congratulate his brother Jey, who defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Fatu was in action and won the WWE United States Championship by dethroning LA Knight later the same night.

Taking to X/Twitter, Fatu reacted to Jimmy appearing outside WWE to announce the 227th pick for the NFL Draft for the San Francisco 49ers as seen below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rikishi sends message to Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu after their respective wins at WrestleMania 41

Rikishi sent a message to Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu after they won the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE United States Championship, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated and mentioned how proud he was of his son and nephew. He also termed Fatu a "beast", adding that he was only getting started in the Stamford-based promotion. Rikishi wrote:

Ad

"What a Saturday night… My son Jey Uso did it, watching him step into his moment after all the years, all the grind… I couldn’t be more proud of the man he’s become, in and out of the ring. And my nephew Jacob Fatu—United States Champion. First singles title on the biggest stage, and he made it look easy. He’s a beast, and this is just the beginning. The bloodline runs deep, and the legacy is in strong hands."

Ad

Ad

Fatu appeared on this week's WWE SmackDown with Solo Sikoa. Later, he took out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, making a huge statement on his first night on the blue brand as the United States Champion.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso also appeared backstage, talking to R-Truth after the latter had just crossed paths with John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More