Jacob Fatu sends message to Jimmy Uso after he makes an appearance outside WWE

Jacob Fatu sent a message to Jimmy Uso after the latter announced the 227th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fatu and Jimmy are members of the famous Anoa'i family and were feuding last year during The Bloodline Civil War.
Fatu and Jimmy appeared on Night One of WrestleMania 41, but in totally different contexts. Big Jim returned to congratulate his brother Jey, who defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Fatu was in action and won the WWE United States Championship by dethroning LA Knight later the same night.
Taking to X/Twitter, Fatu reacted to Jimmy appearing outside WWE to announce the 227th pick for the NFL Draft for the San Francisco 49ers as seen below:
Rikishi sends message to Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu after their respective wins at WrestleMania 41
Rikishi sent a message to Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu after they won the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE United States Championship, respectively.
Taking to Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated and mentioned how proud he was of his son and nephew. He also termed Fatu a "beast", adding that he was only getting started in the Stamford-based promotion. Rikishi wrote:
"What a Saturday night… My son Jey Uso did it, watching him step into his moment after all the years, all the grind… I couldn’t be more proud of the man he’s become, in and out of the ring. And my nephew Jacob Fatu—United States Champion. First singles title on the biggest stage, and he made it look easy. He’s a beast, and this is just the beginning. The bloodline runs deep, and the legacy is in strong hands."
Fatu appeared on this week's WWE SmackDown with Solo Sikoa. Later, he took out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, making a huge statement on his first night on the blue brand as the United States Champion.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso also appeared backstage, talking to R-Truth after the latter had just crossed paths with John Cena.