"The bloodline runs deep" - After faction officially ends, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania WWE championship wins sees legend react 

Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu both won WWE championships at WrestleMania. Now, a legend has reacted after their win and sent a proclamation.
At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Not only was he ready to face the star who took out Jimmy Uso, but he also made him submit by choking him out. While there have been demands that Gunther be fired for his actions since then, the star is still sans World Heavyweight Title. Rikishi has spoken about both him and Jacob Fatu.
Fatu also had some success on the night, defeating LA Knight in a singles match for the United States Championship and thus earning his first singles title within the company. He has previously won the tag team titles but had to vacate them thanks to Solo Sikoa's orders.
On Instagram, Rikishi shared that it had been a huge Saturday night. He celebrated his son, Jey Uso's, World Heavyweight Title win. He said that he could not be prouder of the match that Uso was.
He then said that his nephew winning the United States Title at 'Mania was something that he had made look easy. The star said that Jacob was just beginning. He went on to add that the bloodline ran deep, commenting on the reality of the situation, after the actual faction appeared to finally end with Paul Heyman's betrayal.
"What a Saturday night… My son Jey Uso did it, watching him step into his moment after all the years, all the grind… I couldn’t be more proud of the man he’s become, in and out of the ring. And my nephew Jacob Fatu—United States Champion. First singles title on the biggest stage, and he made it look easy. He’s a beast, and this is just the beginning. The bloodline runs deep, and the legacy is in strong hands," he wrote.
Despite Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu's wins, the Bloodline is no more in WWE
Earlier, Michael Cole confirmed that the Bloodline has ended. Roman Reigns entered his match for the first time in years and said that the star would not have the support of the rest of his faction, as they had all gone their separate ways.
With Paul Heyman also betraying Reigns, the faction was done, even if Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu appear to be together for now.