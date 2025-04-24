"The bloodline runs deep" - After faction officially ends, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania WWE championship wins sees legend react 

Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu both won WWE championships at WrestleMania. Now, a legend has reacted after their win and sent a proclamation.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Not only was he ready to face the star who took out Jimmy Uso, but he also made him submit by choking him out. While there have been demands that Gunther be fired for his actions since then, the star is still sans World Heavyweight Title. Rikishi has spoken about both him and Jacob Fatu.

Fatu also had some success on the night, defeating LA Knight in a singles match for the United States Championship and thus earning his first singles title within the company. He has previously won the tag team titles but had to vacate them thanks to Solo Sikoa's orders.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Rikishi shared that it had been a huge Saturday night. He celebrated his son, Jey Uso's, World Heavyweight Title win. He said that he could not be prouder of the match that Uso was.

He then said that his nephew winning the United States Title at 'Mania was something that he had made look easy. The star said that Jacob was just beginning. He went on to add that the bloodline ran deep, commenting on the reality of the situation, after the actual faction appeared to finally end with Paul Heyman's betrayal.

Ad

"What a Saturday night… My son Jey Uso did it, watching him step into his moment after all the years, all the grind… I couldn’t be more proud of the man he’s become, in and out of the ring. And my nephew Jacob Fatu—United States Champion. First singles title on the biggest stage, and he made it look easy. He’s a beast, and this is just the beginning. The bloodline runs deep, and the legacy is in strong hands," he wrote.

Ad

Ad

Despite Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu's wins, the Bloodline is no more in WWE

Earlier, Michael Cole confirmed that the Bloodline has ended. Roman Reigns entered his match for the first time in years and said that the star would not have the support of the rest of his faction, as they had all gone their separate ways.

With Paul Heyman also betraying Reigns, the faction was done, even if Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu appear to be together for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More