Jacob Fatu sends a message to an up-and-coming real-life Bloodline member and it's not Zilla Fatu

Jacob Fatu took to social media to send a message to an up-and-coming member of the Anoa'i family and The Bloodline. However, as some may assume, this is not Zilla Fatu. The name in question is Jacob's real-life brother, Journey.

Jacob is best known for competing on the independent circuit. He currently competes under Game Changer Wrestling, teaming up with his cousin and the son of Umaga, Zilla Fatu. The 31-year-old is also a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, Jacob sent a two-word message to his brother, Journey Fatu.

"My brother @JourneyFatu," wrote Jacob.

In WWE, The Bloodline is represented by Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Tamina is also under contract with the company, whereas Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso. Meanwhile, Rock's daughter Ava is the General Manager of NXT.

Jacob Fatu is open to signing with WWE

Jacob Fatu has admitted that he is open to signing with WWE. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion briefly discussed his family's history in the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu also stated that he is responsible for his family.

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," he said.

Fatu competes on the independent circuit and enjoys teaming up with Zilla Fatu. However, there is a chance of him ending up in WWE at some point in the future.

Would you like to see Jacob Fatu and Journey Fatu in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

