Jacob Fatu sends a one-word message to Naomi ahead of WWE RAW

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu recently sent a short message to real-life Bloodline family member Naomi. The Glow had previously mentioned The Samoan Werewolf in one of her social media updates.

Ahead of the August 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the Women's World Champion posted a video of herself seemingly falling off her scooter. In the caption, Naomi noted that she would never listen to Fatu ever again, insinuating that she was following the latter's iconic "All Gas, No Brakes," method, and it did not go well.

Now heading into Monday Night RAW, Jacob Fatu took to his X/Twitter account to respond to Naomi's tweet. The 35-year-old seemingly found the social media update amusing, as he replied with a one-word message with two "rolling on the floor laughing" emojis.

"🤣🤣 Solleeee," he wrote.

You can check out Fatu's tweet below:

Jacob Fatu @jacobfatu_wwe @TheTrinity_Fatu 🤣🤣 Solleeee

Jacob Fatu and Naomi competed in championship matches at WWE SummerSlam

Both Jacob Fatu and Naomi competed in championship matches on Night Two of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While The Glow put her title on the line, The Samoan Werewolf entered the MetLife Stadium in pursuit of gold.

SummerSlam Night Two kicked off with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship in a Triple-Threat Match. The 37-year-old won the title at WWE Evolution by cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract during SKY and Ripley's title match. Naomi got the better of the two RAW stars one more time, as she pinned The Eradicator with a roll-up to retain the championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Elsewhere on the card, Fatu locked horns against Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match. He had lost the title to the latter at WWE Night of Champions. Sikoa once again secured a win over his former stablemate, as he escaped the cage after Talla Tonga kicked the door into Fatu's head.

Jacob Fatu was absent from SmackDown last week. It will be interesting to see if he can fight back against the Solo Sikoa-led MFT.

