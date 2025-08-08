  • home icon
  • Real-Life Bloodline Member is Done Listening to Jacob Fatu

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:23 GMT
Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu is a real-life member of the Bloodline, the Anoa'i family. His family member and current WWE star, Naomi, has had enough of listening to him.

Naomi is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She won the title at the Evolution Premium Live Event after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The 37-year-old successfully retained the title at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Ripley.

On X, Naomi posted a video of her seemingly falling off her scooter. She sent a message to Fatu claiming that she would never listen to The Samoan Werewolf again.

"I’m not listening to @jacobfatu_wwe no more," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Fatu is a former WWE United States Champion and a former member of The Bloodline. He lost the title at Night of Champions to Jacob Fatu, who, with the help of the MFT, dethroned The Samoan Werewolf to win his first singles championship on the main roster.

Sikoa successfully walked out with the title after a Steel Cage Match against Fatu at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi on Naomi's retirement from professional wrestling

Rikishi spoke about Naomi potentially retiring from professional wrestling. He suggested that WWE should put on a proper celebration for her daughter-in-law.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the real-life Bloodline member had this to say about the reigning WWE Women's World Champion:

"My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy."

Naomi's next title defense will be against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
