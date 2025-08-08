Real-Life Bloodline Member is Done Listening to Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is a real-life member of the Bloodline, the Anoa'i family. His family member and current WWE star, Naomi, has had enough of listening to him.Naomi is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She won the title at the Evolution Premium Live Event after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The 37-year-old successfully retained the title at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Ripley.On X, Naomi posted a video of her seemingly falling off her scooter. She sent a message to Fatu claiming that she would never listen to The Samoan Werewolf again.&quot;I’m not listening to @jacobfatu_wwe no more,&quot; wrote Naomi.Check out Naomi's post on X:Fatu is a former WWE United States Champion and a former member of The Bloodline. He lost the title at Night of Champions to Jacob Fatu, who, with the help of the MFT, dethroned The Samoan Werewolf to win his first singles championship on the main roster.Sikoa successfully walked out with the title after a Steel Cage Match against Fatu at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi on Naomi's retirement from professional wrestlingRikishi spoke about Naomi potentially retiring from professional wrestling. He suggested that WWE should put on a proper celebration for her daughter-in-law.Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the real-life Bloodline member had this to say about the reigning WWE Women's World Champion:&quot;My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy.&quot;Naomi's next title defense will be against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris.