"Respect my daughter's wishes" - WWE should put together a celebration in honor of Naomi's retirement, says Hall of Famer

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 21:17 GMT
Naomi (Image Credits: Naomi on X)
Naomi [Image credits: Naomi's X account]

Naomi has already clarified that she will eventually step away from professional wrestling to focus on her family. Her father-in-law, Rikishi, wants WWE to throw a celebration in honor of her.

The 37-year-old won the Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event of the recently concluded all-women's PLE. Interestingly, IYO SKY was in action against Rhea Ripley, but neither one of them was able to walk out as champion.

Speaking on a recent edition of Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top, the Hall of Famer stated that he wanted WWE to throw a celebration in honor of Naomi when she eventually retires from the business.

"My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy," said Rikishi. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Rikishi on Naomi and Jimmy Uso stepping away from professional wrestling

Rikishi also opened up about Naomi and his son, Jimmy Uso, potentially stepping away from professional wrestling. He praised the two superstars for their charismatic skills, stating that they both had a potential future in Hollywood.

Speaking on his podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

"Oh, I've been asking her [Naomi] and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy Uso], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope. Hopefully, you know that happens. Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment. Besides professional wrestling, they're both great actors, they're in good shape, you know, they definitely got a lot of... they're charismatic. So, I think, you know, Hollywood could be calling their names."
The Glow will defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
