Jacob Fatu sends Solo Sikoa a message on WWE SmackDown after official announcement - leaves him emotional and almost crying

Solo Sikoa was emotional and almost crying tonight on WWE SmackDown, after Jacob Fatu sent him a message. This came after an official announcement by Nick Aldis.

Fatu turned to Solo Sikoa after realizing that they were potentially going to be in the same match. Both could end up part of the Money in the Bank match. While Sikoa has already qualified, Jacob Fatu has the chance to do it next week, after Nick Aldis announced that he would be a part of the qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank match. He turned to him, and while Sikoa was hesitant, Fatu told him he loved him.

"I love you Solo!"

Solo Sikoa got visibly emotional, saying that Fatu had not said that in six months. He shouted after Jacob that he loved him, too. Mateo asked if he was okay, and he had almost visible tears, but he said that he was good and that they were going to be alright.

"He hasn't said that in the last six months. I love you too! I'm good. I'm gonna be alright. We're gonna be alright."

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next with Jacob Fatu.

