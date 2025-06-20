Jacob Fatu sends a two-word message ahead of his meeting with Solo Sikoa on tonight's WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu sent a two-word message ahead of his meeting with Solo Sikoa on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Sikoa wants Fatu to express his love for the former Tribal Chief after his betrayal.
Fatu betrayed Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, preventing him from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. For months, there has been tension between Fatu and Sikoa, and The Samoan Werewolf eventually snapped.
On X, Fatu shared a two-word message ahead of his segment with Sikoa, scheduled for tonight's SmackDown. The reigning United States Champion hyped up his upcoming appearance on this week's show.
"FATU FRIDAY," wrote Fatu.
Check out Fatu's post on X:
Vince Russo believes Jacob Fatu got over with the WWE Universe because of his charisma
Vince Russo praised Jacob Fatu for his charisma, praising him for getting over with the WWE Universe. He thinks the reigning WWE United States Champion is the most over guy on the roster at the moment.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo had this to say about Fatu:
"Arguably, the most over guy in WWE right this minute is Fatu. And why? The guy is freaking cool, bro. The stuff that comes out of his mouth, his delivery. That is what's missing. The cool factor. There are maybe a handful wrestlers today that you would label cool." He added, "That's why Fatu is really getting over the way he is. It's not the way they're writing for him. It's not the freaking creative. The guy is just cool."
Fatu became the new WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. He successfully defended the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Backlash Premium Live Event, with help from the debuting JC Mateo. Since Mateo's debut, there has been tension between him and Fatu.