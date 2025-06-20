Jacob Fatu sends a two-word message ahead of his meeting with Solo Sikoa on tonight's WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu sent a two-word message ahead of his meeting with Solo Sikoa on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Sikoa wants Fatu to express his love for the former Tribal Chief after his betrayal.

Fatu betrayed Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, preventing him from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. For months, there has been tension between Fatu and Sikoa, and The Samoan Werewolf eventually snapped.

On X, Fatu shared a two-word message ahead of his segment with Sikoa, scheduled for tonight's SmackDown. The reigning United States Champion hyped up his upcoming appearance on this week's show.

"FATU FRIDAY," wrote Fatu.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Check out Fatu's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes Jacob Fatu got over with the WWE Universe because of his charisma

Vince Russo praised Jacob Fatu for his charisma, praising him for getting over with the WWE Universe. He thinks the reigning WWE United States Champion is the most over guy on the roster at the moment.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo had this to say about Fatu:

"Arguably, the most over guy in WWE right this minute is Fatu. And why? The guy is freaking cool, bro. The stuff that comes out of his mouth, his delivery. That is what's missing. The cool factor. There are maybe a handful wrestlers today that you would label cool." He added, "That's why Fatu is really getting over the way he is. It's not the way they're writing for him. It's not the freaking creative. The guy is just cool."

Fatu became the new WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. He successfully defended the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Backlash Premium Live Event, with help from the debuting JC Mateo. Since Mateo's debut, there has been tension between him and Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More