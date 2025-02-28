Jacob Fatu sends a two-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto; he isn't confirmed for the show

Jacob Fatu sent a two-word message ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The Samoan Werewolf isn't scheduled to appear on the show.

Ad

Fatu, alongside Tama Tonga, are involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief recently returned to WWE TV and set his sights on Cody Rhodes. Interestingly enough, The Samoan Werewolf seemingly also had his sights on The American Nightmare and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Fatu accidentally hit Sikoa with a superkick in a tag team match between the duo and the pairing of Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Fatu expressed his gratitude with a two-word message.

Ad

Trending

"🙏JESUS CHRIST 🙏," he wrote.

You can check out Fatu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania 41 opponent could be Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could cross paths at WrestleMania 41. The two are seemingly on the same page, but there has been a lot of tension within the group's camp lately.

According to a report by WrestleVotes during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the current plan was to have The Samoan Werewolf cross paths with the former Enforcer of The Bloodline, the man he once acknowledged and loved:

Ad

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."

Ad

Jacob Fatu failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after interference by Solo Sikoa. The 31-year-old superstar tried helping the former during his Triple Threat qualifying match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman, but his plan backfired, leading to a loss for Fatu. Instead, Priest confirmed his spot in the six-man clash at Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback