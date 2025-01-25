Jacob Fatu shocked after huge rival appears as he hurts former champion on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has quickly become the go-to man for The New Bloodline, especially when it comes to big moments. He was left in shock after a huge rival appeared in the middle of his attack.

This week on SmackDown, there was no Solo Sikoa. Once again, it was Jacob Fatu who took the lead. Tama Tonga would face ex-United States Champion LA Knight and suffered a defeat - after which Fatu launched an attack on The Megastar.

Just as things were intensifying ringside, Braun Strowman came out to stop The Samoan Werewolf - leading to a staredown that visibly shocked Jacob Fatu. So far, it's clear that only Strowman has been a match for him.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

But even that could be questioned as Fatu seems to be the favorite against Strowman for their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Some fans want the match to headline the show, although it seems a bit unlikely considering that Gunther is defending his World Heavyweight Title while Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have a face-off featuring Shawn Michaels.

Expand Tweet

Either way, things are getting exciting on SmackDown with changes on the roster. Strowman's addition to the roster was followed up with another massive one in Damian Priest. That could be another big match for Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback