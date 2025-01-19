Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa involved in curious off-air moment you may have missed on WWE SmackDown; fuels break up rumors

There was an interesting moment on WWE SmackDown last Friday involving Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. It happened on air and not many in the United States were able to see it, which fueled rumors of their potential breakup.

Sikoa was advertised to appear on SmackDown and address his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. He lost to Reigns, who became the only Tribal Chief, putting the future of Sikoa's group in question.

The former owner of the Ula Fala made his way to ring with his music and was booed by the San Diego crowd. He did not utter a single word, dropping his mic and leaving through the crowd.

However, before Solo walked out, there was a part of the segment that was not shown in the USA Network broadcast but was available on Netflix for the rest of the world. Fatu told the people to shut up and listen to Solo.

After Jacob Fatu's short speech, he handed the mic to Solo Sikoa. The USA Network broadcast resumed at that point, with Sikoa walking out leaving Fatu and Tama Tonga in disbelief.

This led to The Samoan Werewolf cutting a promo about "just getting started" before LA Knight came out to attack him and Tonga. Braun Strowman also showed up to even the odds, which set up a match between him and Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Hall Famer would have loved to wrestle Jacob Fatu in his prime

Speaking on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield was asked about the stars he would have loved to take on if he was still active. JBL mentioned Cody Rhodes, Nic Nemeth and Jacob Fatu.

Here's what the former WWE Champion said about The Samoan Werewolf:

"I would love to work with Jacob Fatu. He’s awesome. My God. That’d be so much fun to work with a guy like that, who could do so much stuff. I mean, that would be a blast. I mean, that would be so much fun to do." [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

JBL is set to return to WWE television on the January 20 episode of RAW in Dallas, Texas.

