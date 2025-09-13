Jacob Fatu spotted after last wrestling on TV one month ago; defeats John Cena's old rival after SmackDown goes off air

Jacob Fatu last wrestled on Friday Night SmackDown on 15th August, making it nearly a month since he has competed on TV. He was spotted in the post-SmackDown dark match and defeated one of John Cena's old rivals.WWE fans have been asking where Jacob Fatu has been, as a lot of the momentum that he built up in the past year seems to be gone following his loss of the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa. There is speculation that he could be done with SmackDown, but at this point, it's just that - speculation. In reality, he has been competing in dark matches, as well as being part of WWE's recent European tour, which has now concluded. He either teamed up with Jimmy Uso &amp; Sami Zayn, or Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, but his opponents have always been Solo Sikoa's MFT.After SmackDown went off the air on September 12, Jacob Fatu faced Rusev in a dream match for the first time. It was a Street Fight, with Fatu picking up the victory over John Cena's old rival from 2015.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for Fatu on SmackDown. He has run through a lot of the roster, but one can't help but feel like he still has a lot to accomplish on the blue brand.If Roman Reigns happens to return on time for Survivor Series: WarGames (for which he is advertised), then he will be expected to be a part of the main event WarGames match. As of now, his story seems to be with The Vision, and in that event, there is likely going to be a fourth (or even fifth) member of each team. Assuming it's Roman Reigns vs The Vision, then The Usos would be a logical addition, and perhaps Jacob Fatu could fit into the fold as well.WWE has been a lot more flexible with brand switches in 2025, with no word on when the Draft could or even will happen.