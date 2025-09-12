3 Indications that Jacob Fatu is done with WWE SmackDown

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has made a major name for himself on the blue brand. Fatu’s run as one of the most dominant figures on the roster has turned out to be phenomenal, and has proved why he is one of the most powerful names in the history of the Bloodline. Fatu has been unstoppable when it comes to creating chaos in the ring, but it looks like his run on SmackDown might be coming to an end soon. The former champion could be moving to WWE RAW very soon, and below are some reasons why that move seems likely.#3. No longer in the US Title picture unless he turns heelSami Zayn shocked the world when he pinned Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion, and fans have been enjoying his run as a face of the division. While Zayn’s next rivalry is still a mystery, Jacob Fatu will seemingly not get in his way. The latter has been a babyface since his breakout with Solo, and a feud for the United States Champion featuring a babyface vs. babyface won’t be interesting.With Fatu out of the US Title picture, the star could move to the red brand and become involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship to add another title to his list of massive accomplishments.#2. Feud with Solo Sikoa/MFT has endedJacob Fatu shocked the world when he betrayed Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank to break away from The Bloodline. The star engaged in a brilliant feud with Solo Sikoa during his United States Title run, but things ended quite abruptly. While Fatu vs. Sikoa was undoubtedly a treat to watch, the former is seemingly over it now.With the grudges between Sikoa and Fatu seemingly off the charts now, the latter needs to move on. SmackDown has a very short list of stars who could be a great fit for a feud with The Samoan Werewolf, which is another reason why WWE might move the star to the red brand, creating opportunities for many exciting storylines.#1. Jacob Fatu could join Roman Reigns and The Usos for WarGamesWWE RAW’s biggest storyline currently is Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, and fans haven't seen a singles match between them yet. While it looks like the company is saving that match for WrestleMania, a WarGames match with Reigns and The Usos on one side and The Vision on the other is undoubtedly in the cards.With the storyline seemingly heading to Survivor Series, Reigns needs more members for his team, and Jacob Fatu could be an ideal choice. As a member of The Bloodline and adding the essence of destruction inside the steel cage, Fatu will be the perfect name for joining the team.