Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga continue teasing a betrayal of Solo Sikoa after another loss

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 14, 2025 20:36 GMT
Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa (Image credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have continued teasing the betrayal of Solo Sikoa. The trio is still on the same page despite suffering another loss on WWE SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, kicked off with Jimmy Uso confronting LA Knight and issuing a challenge for the United States Championship. Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga then interrupted Knight and Uso. The former Tribal Chief stated that Jacob Fatu was the only superstar who deserved to hold the WWE US Title.

Fatu, Tonga, and Sikoa outnumbered Uso and Knight before Braun Strowman came out to join the babyface side. GM Nick Aldis later came out and made a six-man tag team match official.

Knight, Jimmy, and Braun Strowman were victorious over Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga. Post-match, The Samoan Werewolf brutally attacked the former Universal Champion and walked to the back without Sikoa.

For weeks, there has been tension between Fatu and Sikoa. Jacob hasn't acknowledged his former Tribal Chief since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Solo Sikoa hasn't exactly been able to lead his Bloodline to new heights. Under his leadership, the group lost the 2024 Men's WarGames Match to the OG Bloodline. Sikoa and Fatu also lost a marquee tag team match to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event.

It remains to be seen if WWE intends to plant the seeds for a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
