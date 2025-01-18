Jacqueline reveals nixed idea to create destructive WWE tag team

Jacqueline Moore was one of the most prominent women in WWE during her six-year run with the company between 1998 and 2004. In a recent interview, the 61-year-old addressed a rumor about a tag team idea involving Jazz.

Like Jacqueline, Jazz was viewed as one of the toughest female wrestlers of her generation. The 52-year-old held the Women's Championship twice and recorded a huge win over Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 18 in 2002.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Jacqueline confirmed speculation that she and Jazz were supposed to become tag team partners:

"I wish they would have tagged me with Jazz. That would have been so freaking awesome, but I think they were a little scared to do that. Too much heat, baby! Eventually, they would have had to turn us babyface. People would actually have liked us. But I think it was too much because we were both pretty tough in the ring, and I think they would think it's too much." [12:32 – 12:56]

Jacqueline was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2024, she signed a Legends deal with the company and attended SummerSlam and Bad Blood last year.

How Jacqueline thinks she would have fared with Jazz in WWE

Jazz worked for WWE between 2001 and 2004 before returning for a short run in 2006. She retired in 2021 in TNA before joining the NWA in a behind-the-scenes role.

According to Jacqueline, a writer once told her that the creative team had conversations about her teaming up with Jazz:

"We would have steamrolled everybody in that ring! I wish they had have done that, went through with that. But it's true, someone told me, one of the writers told me, yeah, so it's true." [12:59 – 13:16]

In the same interview, Jacqueline disclosed whether she would be interested in returning to the ring seven years after her last WWE match.

Do you think the tag team idea should have materialized? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions, if you use quotes from this article.

