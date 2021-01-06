Jacques Rougeau discusses nice gesture from Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) has reflected on the time that Chris Jericho gave him an unexpected shout-out on WWE television.

In 1998, Rougeau – a one-time winner of the Intercontinental Championship – left WWE for the second time. One year later, Chris Jericho joined the company and he quickly became involved in Intercontinental Championship storylines.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau recalled that he worked with Chris Jericho in the 1990s. He also said the current AEW star once name-checked him while talking about the Intercontinental Championship in an interview.

"One time it was out of nowhere," said Rougeau. "I finished my run with Vince [McMahon], I wasn’t on good terms at all with the WWF [WWE], and I just happened to see an interview one time when he was on. I wasn’t even watching wrestling with them anymore, and he did an interview and he said something like, ‘The greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, The Mountie!’"

Rougeau said the homage to him was “awesome” and he always enjoyed Chris Jericho’s work after witnessing that interview.

Chris Jericho’s Intercontinental Championship record

Chris Jericho spent a combined 17 years in WWE

Jacques Rougeau won the Intercontinental Championship from Bret Hart at a WWE live event in January 1992. Two days later, he quickly lost the title to Roddy Piper at the Royal Rumble.

In contrast, Chris Jericho has had more Intercontinental Championship reigns than any other Superstar (nine). He has also held the title for a combined total of 311 days.