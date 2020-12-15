Jacques Rougeau discusses Ric Flair's backstage behavior in WWE (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie in WWE) appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed his experiences working with Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, as well as Ric Flair.

Jacques Rougeau on Ric Flair’s professionalism

Jacques Rougeau, Ric Flair, Ted DiBiase & The Warlord defeated Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, The British Bulldog & Virgil at WWE Survivor Series 1991.

Reflecting on that event, Rougeau made it clear that Ric Flair was very unselfish when it came to putting matches together. The 16-time World Champion wanted what was best for everyone involved in the match, not just himself.

“I remember the kindness and the simplicity that Ric had. The guys were talking about angles, who’s gonna do this, and he was always out there to make sure everybody looked good in the match. What a great guy.”

Rougeau went on to say that Ric Flair was always professional behind the scenes whenever he worked with him. The Nature Boy would often talk to fans in airports and treat them with respect.

“He talked intelligently to the people. When people talked to him in the airports, he just represented the WWF [WWE] so well and every wrestling organization so well. He is one of a kind.”

Ric Flair’s WWE status in 2020

"I don't respect you anymore, and I don't love you anymore."@RicFlairNatrBoy needs to get out of there as soon as possible. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lgf6fT0hzQ — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020

Ric Flair has appeared on WWE television several times in 2020. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer joined forces with another former Evolution member, Randy Orton, on RAW earlier this year.

The storyline saw Orton turn against Ric Flair by saying he no longer needs him by his side. The Viper also hit the WWE icon with a punt kick, although viewers were unable to witness the kick due to the lights going out.

Ric Flair then returned to WWE television as an ally of Orton’s WWE Championship rival at the time, Drew McIntyre. The 71-year-old also made an appearance at Survivor Series 2020 to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30-year WWE career.