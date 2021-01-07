Jacques Rougeau on Owen Hart's reputation and WWE legacy (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) has opened up on Owen Hart's importance to the WWE locker room.

Rougeau worked for WWE from 1986-1994, while he also briefly returned to the company in 1998. He shared a locker room during that time with Owen Hart, who performed for WWE from 1988-1989 and 1991-1999.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau compared Owen Hart to his brother, Bret Hart. He acknowledged that Bret was the more popular Hart family member with fans, but Owen was the one who everyone liked backstage.

"I mean, Bret has his days," Rougeau said. "He’s a nice guy and everything, I always got along great with him, but Owen… he was the smile, he was the heart of the dressing room. When Owen would come in, he would never come in without saying a joke or hitting something where all the boys would go, ‘Ha ha ha ha.’ And that’s fun."

Jacques Rougeau on Owen Hart’s death

Jacques Rougeau performed as The Mountie in WWE

Owen Hart died at the age of 34 after he fell from the rafters during his ring entrance at WWE Over The Edge 1999. Jacques Rougeau added that the entire wrestling industry would have been better with more people like Owen Hart.

“What a family man,” Rougeau said. “You know, if the wrestling business and the wrestling dressing room would’ve been filled with guys like Owen, it would’ve been the greatest business and career I would’ve had in my whole life.”

Rougeau’s most famous match against Owen Hart took place at the 1994 Royal Rumble. The Quebecers retained the WWE Tag Team titles against Bret and Owen Hart, continuing the rivalry between the Hart brothers ahead of WrestleMania X.

