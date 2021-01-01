Jacques Rougeau provides details on upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) has revealed that he will appear on an upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring about Dynamite Kid.

The Dark Side of the Ring series, which airs on Viceland, focuses on controversial subjects from the world of wrestling. A total of 16 episodes have aired over the last two years, including two episodes on Chris Benoit’s double-murder and suicide.

Rougeau previously appeared on an episode about the assassination of Dino Bravo. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, he provided details on the filming of a future Dynamite Kid episode.

"They called me and I’m gonna do another episode now," Rougeau said. "I’m gonna do another one with Dynamite Kid. They’re doing a story on the up, rising, and fall of Dynamite Kid. I have a big part in there, so they’re coming to Montreal next week. I think I’m gonna go in for an hour and tell the story of what happened, like I told you when we spoke, so that’s going to be great exposure."

Rougeau was once involved in a fight with Dynamite Kid before a WWE television taping, prompting Vince McMahon to hold a meeting with his talent. Despite their history, Rougeau said he wants to take care of The British Bulldogs’ image when he appears on Dark Side of the Ring.

Please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.

Dark Side of the Ring episodes

Advertisement

Dynamite Kid (real name Thomas Billington) died at the age of 60 in 2018

The first Dark Side of the Ring season, which aired in 2019, covered topics including The Montreal Screwjob and the killing of Bruiser Brody.

In 2020, the second Dark Side of the Ring season began with Chris Benoit and ended with the story of Owen Hart’s death.