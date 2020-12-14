Ric Flair faced numerous wrestlers all around the world in his long and illustrious pro wrestling career, and put over many wrestlers. Former WWE Intercontinental Jacques Rougeau was a recent guest on Sportskeeda's Inside Skoop show, where he spoke about an encounter he had with Ric Flair. Rougeau revealed an anecdote from the start of his career involving WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, Ric Flair.

Rougeau said that he changed his name to Jerry Roberts when he went to Atalanta to wrestle there in one of the territories at the start of his career. He wrestled on the TBS TV station which had a strong viewership across the United States. Rougeau said that he wrestled with great talent in that territory, including one encounter with Ric Flair.

Jacques Rougeau on what Ric Flair taught him

Rougeau spoke about the match with Ric Flair and what The Nature Boy taught him in that one encounter he had in the ring with him. He said that Ric Flair used to be roped into wrestling for big promotions only to main event the shows and fly out. Rougeau stated that he was always impressed by his work. He said that he was a jobber in that territority but Ric Flair made him look good in the ring

"So, I'm standing there and he comes to me, and I like I said he says to me, 'just listen to me in the match and we'll have a great time'. So I go in there and for the five first minutes of the match he makes me run the ropes, jump, he makes me dropkick, he makes me back flip, he makes me dive, crossbody blocks. And everytime I'm coming back too the headlock - because every move he tells me to do, he always reminds me to come back to the one hold that we start the match in. In those days, when you worked the armbar, you worked it the whole match, and (if) you worked the leg, you stayed on the leg. And he'd always bring me back to the headlock and for five minutes he made me shine. And at the last second of the match he slipped the fast one on me and beat me 1-2-3."

"And I went back to the dressing room, I was feeling like a king, my head was so big, I was feeling proud, you know - and he made me look so good. And I sat down and he said, 'you okay, Jerry?' And I looked at him and said, 'yes, sir. Can I speak to you for a second?' And he looked at me and he thought something was wrong. And he came and sat down, 'Mr. Flair, I got to ask you something. Why'd you do that? Why me? I'm the guy that gets beat up the worst in the territory and you brought me in the ring and made me look like a killer for five minutes and then you beat me. Why'd you do that? Why'd you give me five minutes in a six-minute match when you could have shined the whole six minutes?' He said, 'Jerry, let me explain something to you. If I would've went into the ring and swept and beat you up for six minutes and put your face in the mat and do whatever I want for six minutes, I would've beat nobody. Now, I went in the ring against a young, fired Frenchman and you came up with some moves and you were incredible and you almost beat me but then I stopped you and then I beat you.' So he says, 'I beat somebody, and I didn't beat nobody.'"

Rougeau says that was an incredible lesson for him in his life that Ric Flair imparted to him, and he revealed that he even uses it to this day.

