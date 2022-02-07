Former WWE Superstar reveals what Bret Hart was like to work with 

Former WWE superstar Jacques Rougeau (f.k.a The Mountie) has been shedding details on what it was like to work with Bret Hart during the early 1990s.

The Mountie and The Hitman shared the ring on brief occasions during their time in the WWE. Their most notable encounter took place at Madison Square Garden in November 1991, in which the two men wrestled for the Intercontinental Championship.

Hart is known in the wrestling industry as an individual who takes his craft and business very seriously. Speaking on the 'It's My Wrestling Podcast', Rougeau spoke of Hart's approach to business and the difficulties that brought up.

"He does not like to do favors to just anybody, he had a different philosophy of becoming a superstar which he managed to do very well. He had a different philosophy where if you lose it’s not good for your character but we’re all working together. So, it was hard to do business. I know for a fact that when Bret Hart had to drop the title to Roddy Piper at the Pay Per View, he didn’t want to do it. So, what Vince did was he took me as the guinea pig to put in between just to do this switch to get it from me to him." H/T ewrestlingnews

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 12/14/91: WWF IC champion Bret Hart with a fiery promo on The Mountie. 12/14/91: WWF IC champion Bret Hart with a fiery promo on The Mountie. https://t.co/LxPP2ut830

Given Bret's difficult approach to matches, The Mounties' comments regarding The Hitman not willing to drop the title to a superstar with a reputation like Roddy Piper are not surprising.

WWE wanted Bret Hart to be billed from America not Canada

Originally Vince McMahon and the WWE wanted The Hitman to be announced as an American to the fans.

Hart is a very proud Canadian and in a recent interview with Sportsnet, the former WWE Champion spoke of how he stuck to his guns in order to be presented as a Canadian when walking down to the ring.

“When I first went to WWE, they wanted me to say I was from America,” Bret Hart revealed. “And I remember going, ‘I’m Bret Hart from Calgary.’ That’s where I’m from, that’s where I want to be from. I stuck to my guns and made them. I stayed ‘Bret Hart from Calgary’ with my dad’s history which eventually got worked into my storylines about The Dungeon and growing up in the Hart family." H/T Sportsnet

Bret's love of his home land has recently earned him with one of the highest honors a Canadian citizen can receive, that being inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Bret Hart is the first wrestler inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.



The Legend continues... Bret Hart is the first wrestler inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. The Legend continues... https://t.co/bd9k1doqVR

