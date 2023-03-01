WWE Superstar Jacy Jayne took a cheeky dig at her former Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin ahead of tonight's NXT.

Jayne backstabbed Dolin during Bayley's 'Ding Dong Hello!' show a few weeks ago. This was due to the failure of the former Toxic Attraction members to defeat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day.

Later, Jacy Jayne arrived at the ring during an episode of NXT and declared that it was the end of the Toxic Era story and the beginning of hers.

Gigi Dolin, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, viciously attacked her former partner Jacy Jayne during last week's match against Indi Hartwell.

The match was called off after Dolin viciously pushed Jayne into the barricade several times. The 26-year-old tried her hardest to avoid her former tag team partner and ran to the back as Dolin pursued her.

On Twitter, WWE announced that Gigi Dolin would finally address the betrayal by Jayne on the microphone. However, the 26-year-old star responded that nobody cared what Dolin had to say.

"No one cares, cry me a river," Jayne wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Now that Gigi Dolin has returned, it will be interesting to see how their feud pans out, as Jayne will also be on the lookout for revenge.

