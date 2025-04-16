Jade Cargill accuses WWE Superstar of taking a** shots

Jade Cargill has fired back at current WWE Superstar and her archrival, Naomi. The two superstars are set for a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41.
Cargill and Naomi have gone back and forth on social media in recent weeks. The former SmackDown Women's Champion even took digs at her rival by claiming that she uses an ab filter in her photos.
On X (formerly Twitter), Cargill responded to Naomi, claiming she went to the doctor to get "a** shots."
"Just like we know you went to DR for your a** shots," wrote Cargill.
Jade Cargill called Naomi insecure
Jade Cargill called Naomi insecure, putting her on notice ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania 41. The Storm said she wasn't just angry but was pi**ed at her former ally's actions.
On an episode of SmackDown, Cargill said the following to Naomi:
"Naomi, you thought that you could weather the storm by ducking and dodging me, but now the moment is here. Time has run out. I'm not just angry. I'm pi**ed. You came at me because you thought you knew what was best for me. You don't. You tried to take me out because of your own insecurities (...) And this WrestleMania, I'm not a rookie anymore. I'm your biggest threat. Because a storm is coming."
Cargill was taken out of action by Naomi in November 2024 after she was ambushed backstage in the parking lot. The 32-year-old superstar returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event and immediately went after The Glow. She cost her a chance to earn a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The Storm was forced to miss the 2024 Women's WarGames match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble bout after she was taken out by The Glow last year.