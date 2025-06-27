Jade Cargill is already booked to leave WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill and Asuka are gearing up to face each other at WWE Night of Champions. While some expect Cargill to pick up the win, a wrestling veteran thinks the match is a way out for her from the active scene, for a short while.
The Storm recently landed a role in an upcoming film, True Threat, where she will be starring alongside Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors. Considering the fact that she will probably be away from in-ring action during the filming, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes her match at Night of Champions will be her last for a while, until she comes back.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:
"Asuka is going to win that. Jade Cargill went out and became the finalist, she is really good and all that but I don't think she has got the finesse like Asuka, as I think Asuka is a better worker than her. She has got more experience and plus, I hear in the wind that Jade has signed with a talent agency and maybe this is her way out for a few months." [0:42 onwards]
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
Check out his comments in the video below:
Ex-WWE writer thinks Jade Cargill will win
While Bill Apter seems convinced Asuka will take the win, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes this will be the start to Cargill's push.
Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer talked about how The Storm had been built up over the last few months. He said:
"I've said from jump, I feel like this is her tournament to win. This is the push that she's gonna get. They've really protected her and brought her along and started now to give her some solo matches, and I think this is where it's gonna kind of come to fruition."
For now, only time will tell how the match pans out at WWE Night of Champions on June 28.
If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription and embed the exclusive YouTube video.