Jade Cargill asks fans for a major decision before WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter to ask fans for a major decision before this week's episode of SmackDown.

Cargill is one of the most popular stars in wrestling, and she is also WWE's biggest signing in recent times. The former TBS Champion made her arena debut at Halloween Havoc Night One during the match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship.

The former AEW star has made backstage appearances during RAW and SmackDown as well. However, she has yet to make an in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter to ask fans about a major decision she wants to make regarding her looks. The Megastar asked the WWE Universe if she should go back to her previous hairstyle or keep her hair long.

"Should I go back to the bob or keep it long?" Cargill tweeted.

WWE Superstar believes Jade Cargill will bring massive attention when she finally makes her in-ring debut

During a recent episode of Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Shayna Baszler talked about the attention Jade Cargill is bringing just by being on the camera during backstage segments on WWE shows.

The RAW star further mentioned that Cargill will bring massive attention when she finally makes her debut inside the ropes.

"Obviously, she's got a huge following. She looks like a star. You can't argue the presence she has. I mean, her thing right now is getting out of cars and walking into the arena, and she always has a camera on her doing that... That's not what I mean. I mean, she has yet to really do something, and she's bringing this much attention, which goes to show, imagine the attention when she's ready to get in there," Baszler said.

Fans think Cargill might appear during this week's SmackDown, and they probably will finally see the former TBS Champion wrestle her first match in the Stamford-based promotion.

Who will be Jade Cargill's first opponent in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

