"She'll have to learn the hard way" - WWE RAW star sends warning to Jade Cargill

A WWE RAW star has issued a warning to Jade Cargill before she has even wrestled her first match with the company.

The 31-year-old star has already created a ton of buzz since her arrival to the promotion. She spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and established herself as a dominant force in the women's division. Cargill was undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing earlier this year.

She made her debut with the company during the Kickoff Show at Fastlane on October 7. Jade Cargill has made several more appearances on WWE programming but has not competed in a match for the promotion yet.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Shayna Baszler commented on Jade Cargill's arrival to WWE and said that she is going to have to learn the hard way what it takes to succeed in the division.

"You talk about our women's division, especially now, I think we have the best women's division in wrestling, talent-wise. So, I think she's gonna learn that and she obviously is someone that carries herself with a lot of confidence. I think she'll have to learn that the hard way. It all comes out in the wash, especially when you're in the ring," said Baszler. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Shayna Baszler on the attention Jade Cargill is bringing to WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is excited about the attention Jade Cargill is bringing to the company.

During her conversation on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Baszler joked that Cargill is only known for getting out of cars so far in the promotion. The Queen of Spades added that the former TBS Champion has a huge following, and will likely bring even more attention to WWE's product once she finally steps inside the ring.

"Anytime someone comes over, and they have limbs to tear off and necks to twist around, I'm excited about it. Obviously, she's got a huge following. She looks like a star. You can't argue the presence she has. I mean, her thing right now is getting out of cars and walking into the arena, and she always has a camera on her doing that. Someone's gonna clip that and like, take it as me being salty. That's not what I mean. I mean, she has yet to really do something, and she's bringing this much attention, which goes to show, imagine the attention when she's ready to get in there," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill has a ton of potential as a WWE Superstar, but Triple H has disclosed that the company will not have her debut in the ring until she is ready. It will be fascinating to see who Cargill's first opponent will be down the line.

Who would you like to see be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think