Jade Cargill asks interesting question ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has asked an interesting question ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 31-year-old star signed with the promotion last month and has already started training to become a superstar at the WWE Performance Center. She made her main roster debut during the Kickoff Show at WWE Fastlane and had a conversation with Triple H at the event on October 7.

Cargill spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and was dominant as TBS Champion. However, she dropped the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and finished up her tenure with AEW by losing to the 28-year-old star once again during a recent episode of Rampage.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill took to social media to ask why people were "weird" about strong-looking women. She noted that it was a serious question as seen in her post below.

"Why are ppl so “weird” about strong looking or strong women? Real question," she wondered.

Bill Apter claims Jade Cargill could defeat new champion in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested an interesting matchup for Jade Cargill's first title in the company.

Lyra Valkyria shocked the wrestling world this past Tuesday night by defeating Becky Lynch to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Cargill was in attendance for the match and watched along on the entrance ramp.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter stated that Cargill could set her sights on Valkyria and the NXT Women's Championship. Apter noted that Lyra Valkyria is a rookie, and the promotion could begin building a rivalry between Jade Cargill and the 27-year-old star.

"Perhaps, Jade now envisions some of this change that Lyra Valkyria is the new champion, and she's a rookie, and maybe they are gonna build a match with Jade against her, and this becoming Jade's first title in the WWE Universe," said Bill Apter. [10:03 - 10:25]

Jade Cargill has already been presented as a star in WWE despite not even competing in a match for the promotion yet. She has had backstage confrontations with both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair so far but we may see her opt to go after the NXT Women's Championship in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Cargill and Valkyria feud for the NXT Women's Championship? Did you enjoy Becky Lynch's reign with the title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

