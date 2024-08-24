Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and another WWE star make subtle gesture during SmackDown; loving tribute

WWE Superstars Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have quickly catapulted themselves as a top tag team on SmackDown. During the latest episode of the blue brand, the duo joined forces with Naomi to take on The Unholy Union, consisting of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport.

Interestingly, while the team of Belair, Cargill, and Naomi secured a win, the babyfaces also managed to pay a lovely tribute to American gymnast Simone Biles.

Notably, the trio carefully chose costumes that looked identical to the ones that Biles wore whenever she stepped on the mat for her gymnastics routines.

Bianca, Jade, and Naomi heightened the value of their tribute by winning their match in style. Cargill unleashed herself onto her opponents and singlehandedly dominated them. On the other hand, Blair Davenport also stood out as she collided with seasoned wrestlers in the ring.

Notably, the 28-year-old star defeated Naomi in a singles match last week. However, she was pinned by The Glow tonight after a clean Split-legged Moonsault.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union suffered a loss ahead of Bash in Berlin 2024

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been on a roll ever since they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. After their triumph at Clash at the Castle 2024, The Unholy Union has stood on top of all the tag teams that challenged them.

They secured a clean win against Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective. Moreover, they also dominated both these teams when they accidentally got caught in their fight ringside. However, The Unholy Union has now registered a loss just a week before their title defense at Bash in Berlin 2024.

Notably, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are yet to be properly defeated by the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Alba and Isla won the tag team titles after defeating the team of Jade & Bianca and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match at Clash at the Castle 2024.

With Naomi in a position to cut Blair Davenport off at Bash in Berlin, it would be interesting to see how The Unholy Union overcomes the challenge of The Storm and The EST.

