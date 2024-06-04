Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair receive massive praise from WWE veteran after being attacked on RAW (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair appeared on this week's RAW to defend their Women's Tag Team Title. The match was set up by general manager Adam Pearce after the champions called out Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Cargill and Belair's booking on the show.

Cargill and Belair aimed to successfully defend their gold in front of a packed Hershey, PA, crowd on Monday. However, their plans were thwarted by The Unholy Union. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre attacked the champions, ending the title bout via disqualification.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was full of praise for the Women's Tag Team Champions, mentioning how they looked like stars on every single show. However, the WWE veteran was displeased with The Unholy Union's surprise attack on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

"Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are stars. Stars, bro. Anybody puts on this program and they see these two women, they see stars. Without a shadow of a doubt. And then what do they do? They get jumped by two homeless women. Really? That's the problem with the show, guys," Russo said. (9:54 - 10:22)

It will be interesting to see whether Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark receive another shot at Belair and Cargill's championship.

