Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's former tag team partner sends a message to Naomi after she is seen wearing a neck brace; Jimmy Uso also spotted

Naomi has been forced to wear a neck brace after Jade Cargill's attack at the Elimination Chamber Toronto Premium Live Event. On Instagram, Cargill and Bianca Belair's former tag team partner, Kelani Jordan, sent a message to The Glow.

Jade Cargill was ambushed back in November during an episode of SmackDown. She was found unconscious in the parking lot. This forced her to miss out on the 2024 Women's WarGames Match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Storm made her emphatic return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She brutally attacked Naomi, taking her out of the match. On Instagram, the latter shared a reel featuring her husband, Jimmy Uso.

The reel caught Jordan's attention, who took note of Naomi's neck brace and complimented her.

"Look amazing in the neck brace and all 😍" wrote Jordan.

Check out a screenshot of Jordan's Instagram comment:

Jordan teamed up with Cargill and Belair in October 2024 for a victory over The Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.

Bianca Belair opened up about Naomi's revelation regarding Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confessed that she had attacked Jade Cargill back in November. Bianca Belair walked out on her former tag team partner after an emotional exchange between them.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, The EST opened up about the whole situation and claimed that it was difficult to deal with Naomi's betrayal. She said:

"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything."

Belair is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

