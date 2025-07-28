  • home icon
  Jade Cargill calls out current WWE champion for harassing her

Jade Cargill calls out current WWE champion for harassing her

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:51 GMT
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

A current WWE Champion sent a message to Jade Cargill on social media. The former AEW star has now hit back at her.

Last year, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill formed a dominant trio. However, this partnership ended after Cargill was found laid out backstage on SmackDown. At WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, Cargill returned from injury and went after Naomi. It was later revealed that The Glow was the one who attacked The Storm.

Cargill and Naomi then started a fierce rivalry. The Glow even lost her friend Bianca Belair, who wanted nothing to do with her. Despite losing her friend because of her new attitude, Naomi went on to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY and win the Women's World Championship at Evolution.

Now, Naomi took to social media to tell Jade and Bianca Belair that they could have been like Destiny's Child, but the babyfaces didn't want her to be Beyoncé. The former AEW TBS Champion responded and asked The Glow to shut up and stop harassing her.

"B**ch, shut uppppp. Damnnnn. Move on. Like, don’t you have other people to harass 🙄."

Check out her tweet here.

Vince Russo points out a major flaw in the feud between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill earned the right to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025 after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. Last week on SmackDown, Cargill faced Chelsea Green and won. After the match, she was ambushed by Secret Hervice but was rescued by Stratton.

On a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince was confused as to why Tiffany Stratton came to rescue someone she's set to face at SummerSlam, since no reason was given.

"In the past, I mean, if you're going to do something like this, how did we always do that in the, in the past, Mac? You know, listen, 'We got a match on SummerSlam, and I want your best. I want to make sure you're a 100% 'cause I don't want to have any other any excuses. So, from now till then, I'm going to have your back.' I mean you got an explanation. I don't know, I'm watching this and I'm like 'What?' They got a match coming up in a week. Why is Tiffany Stratton helping out Jade Cargill?" Russo said. [17:49 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill can dethrone Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Neda Ali
