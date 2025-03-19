Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and others react to hilarious prank on WWE star

Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and others have reacted to a hilarious prank on a popular WWE name. The company is currently on tour in Italy ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Cathy Kelley shared a hilarious post today on social media about her visit to the Tower of Pisa. Kelley stated that she traveled a long way to visit the tower, but was pranked by The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She wanted the photo to make it seem like the tower was falling on her, but that was not the case at all.

"Came all the way to Pisa for this photo and they do me like this 😭," she wrote.

Jade Cargill, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, and Natalya commented on the post. Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, and several more stars liked the post as seen in the image below.

Stars react to hilarious prank on Kelley on social media. [Image credit: Cathy Kelley's Instagram]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Naomi and Bianca Belair last month. Morgan will be squaring off against Jade Cargill in a singles match this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Jade Cargill makes a bold prediction about her WWE future

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill believes that she will eventually be regarded as a legend of the wrestling business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Cargill claimed that she was going to become a legend. The 32-year-old added that the fans who criticize her now will claim they supported her all along in the future.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

You can check out the video below:

Cargill was attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown and went on hiatus for a few months before her return at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Naomi has been revealed as the star responsible for the attack last year, and Cargill has gone after the former SmackDown Women's Champion for the past few weeks.

