Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and more WWE Superstars react to Nia Jax's personal update

WWE Superstar Nia Jax shared a major personal update on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been absent from WWE television lately. Her last televised in-ring appearance was on the March 18 edition of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The two longtime rivals pushed each other to the absolute limit before The Man hit her opponent with a leg drop through the announcer's table to secure the win as Jax failed to get back to her feet.

Nia Jax recently took to Instagram to share a personal life update. The former RAW Women's Champion posted a video of herself getting baptized.

"Thank you Jesus 🙏🏽," she wrote.

The Instagram update caught the attention of several current and former WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Braun Strowman, Nikki Bella, Beth Phoenix, and more, as they commented on the post to congratulate The Irresistible Force.

You can check out some of the comments on the Instagram post below:

Comments on Nia Jax's Instagram post

Nia Jax opens up about her time away from WWE

Nia Jax's previous run with the company had a controversial end. She was released from her WWE contract in November 2021 after she had reportedly asked for some time off to take care of her mental health.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, the 39-year-old shed light on her experience away from the wrestling promotion. Jax claimed that getting released was among the best things to have happened to her, as it allowed her to figure out what she wanted to do:

"I was pretty shocked too, with my time away, and it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again ... When you're in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It's a big, I don't want to say drug, but it's a bubble. You're in a bubble and you're stuck in the WWE world and you don't really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do," she said.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax returned to the company in September 2023 and has been one of the most dominant superstars on the female roster since. Unfortunately, she failed to make it to the WrestleMania XL card. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for The Irresistible Force to get back into the title picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback