Jade Cargill discloses what she misses the most about AEW

Jade Cargill has reflected on her run in AEW. She disclosed what she misses the most about the promotion.

The Storm competed in Tony Khan's promotion from 2020 to 2023. She was undefeated for the majority of her run over there and even became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion. Her last match took place on the September 15, 2023, episode of Rampage.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Podcast, Jade Cargill said she misses her ex-colleagues the most when asked what she misses about AEW.

"I miss some of my co-workers. My co-workers are great people. I can say this, working with people who came from the indies, it's a whole different type of -- I don't want to say appreciation, because everywhere I've gone, everybody appreciates wrestling. But at AEW the people who come from the indies, it's just a whole different type of wrestler. And it's nothing negative about that," said Cargill.

She added:

"It's very positive. But it made me -- I was doing crazy things in a way that I loved it. Because it showed me every day, oh my gosh, I can do this, I can do that, I can do this. And the energy was just totally different as far as, nothing negative, but as far as the people that worked in the indies and them coming and working TV, it's just different. I don't know how to describe that." [12:30 - 13:18]

Jade Cargill reveals why she took a hiatus from WWE in late 2024

The Storm was off TV from late November to early 2025. She returned to WWE on March 1 at Elimination Chamber. Jade Cargill stated in the interview that she was off TV during that period because she was injured.

"When I was out, everybody thinks I was training and I was out with an injury. Like, I was legit out with an injury. And I was crying so much because I missed it. I wanted to go back out there, but I couldn't because I just couldn't. And fans don't understand, and I'm trying to get back there for them. I'm like, I want to get back there not just for myself but for them. I want to prove to them what I can do," said Cargill. [5:34 - 6:06]

Jade Cargill has had a successful run on the main roster so far, and she could make it even better if she dethrones Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busten Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

