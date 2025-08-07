Jade Cargill discusses WWE signing: "It was love"

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023 after leaving AEW. Cargill recently discussed the reception of the women's locker room upon her arrival.

After being discovered by Mark Henry, Cargill trained to become a pro wrestler and made her AEW in-ring debut in March 2021. It was a high-profile match as she teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match.

Cargill would enjoy a winning streak and win the TBS Championship seven months later. She held the title for 508 days, losing it to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. She would leave AEW in September of that year and join WWE several days later.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill was asked about how the women's locker room in WWE reacted to her signing. Cargill revealed that it was all love from her peers because they knew that she wanted to perform with the best in the world.

"It was love. They wanted to work with me. They knew that I came here to get better. They knew that I came here to be a legend. Like, there's nothing else. There's no other place I'm going to become a legend. And they want to help as much as they can because they want to do nothing but elevate the locker room," Cargill said. [From 27:03 - 27:19]

It's been almost two years since Jade Cargill signed with WWE. She's a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the 2025 Queen of the Ring. However, she's still looking to win her first singles championship after losing to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

Jade Cargill shares her odd hobby

Almost everyone in the world has a hobby, though some might have an odd pastime like Jade Cargill. The SmackDown star revealed on the Club 520 podcast that she likes visiting historical cemeteries around the world, and once she kissed Jimi Hendrix's grave.

"I do have a hobby, and it's very morbid. Don't judge me. I love historical cemeteries. … I've only kissed one grave, and I sound so insane. But it was Jimi Hendrix. I'm a huge Jimi Hendrix fan," Cargill said. [From 18:23 onward in the video above]

Cargill explained that she's interested in seeing the resting places of many famous and historical figures like musicians, presidents, artists, and philosophers, among others.

