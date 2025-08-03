Jade Cargill breaks silence following rough loss at WWE SummerSlam

Jade Cargill has broken her silence following a tough defeat at the hands of Tiffany Stratton on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. Cargill failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship after coming up short on Saturday night in New Jersey.The former AEW star earned the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She defeated Asuka in the final, en route to an opportunity to stop &quot;Tiffy Time&quot; once and for all. However, Jade Cargill failed to win her first singles title in WWE at SummerSlam. Big Jade had the match won after hitting Tiffany Stratton with Jaded, but she got overzealous and stretched too far for the pinfall. It allowed Stratton's shoulders to not be on the mat for the three count, as well as her legs reaching the ropes.Stratton took advantage after Cargill tried to hit an Avalanche Jaded, which completely backfired. The defending champion executed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to successfully retain the WWE Women's Title and extend her reign.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on her loss by taking the high road. She broke her social media silence in the process.&quot;Tonight... I took a loss. Let her have her moment. Watch the skies. The eye of the storm is shifting. ⚡️🌪️ #StormEra #CategoryJade #LetItRain #SummerSlam,&quot; Cargill tweeted.Cargill is back to square one after her failure at SummerSlam. The story with Bianca Belair is still there, and maybe she could go after Giulia and the Women's United States Championship.Tiffany Stratton comments on her win over Jade CargillSpeaking to Jackie Redmond following her successful championship defense at SummerSlam against Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton admitted that she was nervous before her match. She was happy to retain the WWE Women's Championship, extending her reign to 200 days.&quot;Like I said earlier, Jackie, I was so nervous walking into this [title match] tonight. It's my first-ever SummerSlam, and Jade is undeniable, but so am I. And now I have been champ for over 200 days, and I'm the current longest WWE champion. And The Storm came and I stood strong and it's still Tiffy Time,&quot; Stratton said. [34:29 - 34:53]Chelsea Green has teased going after Tiffany Stratton and her championship following SummerSlam. However, she might need to get a few wins to be able to earn the opportunity.