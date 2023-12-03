"Jade Cargill is a Goddess," says WWE star

Jade Cargill has received massive praise from a WWE personality on Twitter.

Cargill made a name for herself during her AEW run and is now a WWE Superstar. She has yet to compete in a WWE ring, but it won't be long before she takes on some of WWE's biggest superstars.

Jade Cargill recently heaped praise on WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. The latter noticed the tweet and dubbed Cargill a 'goddess.'

Check out the tweet exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Charlotte Flair has two-word reaction to Jade Cargill going 49-0 in AEW

Jade Cargill has big goals in mind when it comes to WWE

Jade Cargill recently made her way to WWE and took the wrestling world by storm in the process. She had a chat with The Masked Man Show and revealed why she signed with WWE. According to Jade, she wants to create a legacy and aspires to enter into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. She also wants to take on some of the biggest female stars in the business.

"I want to create a legacy – I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy – but it was easy," Jade Cargill said. [H/T USA Network]

Cargill is one of the most marketable stars in the pro wrestling business today. She has the perfect look that one needs to become a megastar. It certainly won't be a surprise if she ends up headlining WrestleMania in the future.

Who will be Jade Cargill's first WWE opponent? Drop your predictions in the comments section below!