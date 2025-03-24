Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace go viral for flirty exchange

Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace finally made it to WWE and are now headed for superstardom. The multi-time champions have a lot of career similarities, and both are widely viewed as larger-than-life grapplers. Grace and Cargill are going viral together this weekend after a flirty exchange on social media.

The Juggernaut and Big Money Jade both began making their names outside of WWE. Grace is a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and the inaugural TNA Digital Media Champion, while Cargill was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. She still holds the record for longest reign at 508 days.

Cargill previously went viral for the new look she debuted on Friday's SmackDown from Bologna, Italy. Grace took to X this weekend to react to the new do, comparing Jade's look to that of a "sexy elf," which she stressed with emojis.

"It's giving sexy elf [heart eyes emoji] [hot face emoji]," Jordynne Grace wrote.

Cargill responded to Grace more than 24 hours later. She invited the bodybuilder and powerlifter to come benchpress her. Jade edited the tweet to add the third emoji, the tears of joy.

"Bench press me bae [kiss face emoji] [smiling face with open mouth and tight eyes emoji] [tears of joy emoji]," Jade Cargill wrote.

Cargill and Grace have never locked up or teamed up in a match. However, they both made their WWE in-ring debuts in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Jade Cargill loses WWE return match

Jade Cargill returned from a three-month-plus hiatus at WWE Elimination Chamber to continue her storyline with Naomi and Bianca Belair. She returned to the ring on Friday's SmackDown.

Big Money Jade was defeated by Liv Morgan on SmackDown in their first-ever singles match. The Women's Tag Team Champion got the win after interference by Naomi and Raquel Rodriguez. This was Jade's first match since she and Belair defeated Morgan and Rodriguez on November 11 during RAW.

Naomi attacked Cargill after the match and destroyed her, gaining massive heat from the fans and the announcers. WWE still has not confirmed if Naomi vs. Cargill will take place at WrestleMania 41.

