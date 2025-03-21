Jade Cargill reveals stunning new look at WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill is back to action, and she's out for vengeance. The former AEW TBS Champion recently returned from hiatus to blow the Road to WrestleMania 41 wide open with a controversial new program. Ahead of her scheduled bout on SmackDown, Cargill revealed a new look.

Ad

Big Money Jade is known in the WWE Universe for keeping up with different styles and wearing custom themes, depending on the match or premium live event. After recently returning and revealing that her mystery attacker was Naomi, Cargill is now moving forward with her singles career, no matter what happens in the debacle with Naomi and Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill is returning to the ring against Liv Morgan on tonight's SmackDown from Italy. Jade and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were shown arriving at the arena, and Cargill can be seen sporting a new look while chatting with a friend on the phone. The look quickly became a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

SmackDown will mark the first-ever Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan singles bout. Jade returned at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1, but this will be her first match since RAW on November 11, where Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback