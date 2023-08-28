Jade Cargill, Kayla Braxton, and others send supportive messages to current WWE star following personal loss

Many wrestling personalities like Jade Cargill, Kayla Braxton, Natalya, MVP, and Adam Pearce recently sent supportive messages to current WWE star Top Dolla after he announced that his grandmother had passed away.

Dolla is currently a part of Hit Row, comprising Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab. The heel faction performs on the SmackDown brand. They returned to WWE for a second stint in August 2022 after being released from their contracts in November 2021.

The SmackDown Superstar recently took to his social media handles to inform everyone that his beloved grandmother had passed away. Dolla posted some lovely throwback photos and wrote that his family member had been sick for a few years, but she could now "finally enjoy her peace."

"RIP to My Grandmother Pat… she is in a better place now… she’s been sick for years and can finally enjoy her peace with my mom and grandfather."

Several wrestling personalities sent their condolences to the Hit Row member via Instagram and Twitter. You can view Jade Cargill, MVP, Kayla Braxton, and Natalya's messages below:

The director of WWE Live events, Adam Pearce, also took to Twitter to extend his support to Dolla.

Top Dolla's former Hit Row teammate recently took a shot at WWE for releasing him

As mentioned above, members of Hit Row were released from their contracts due to budget cuts in 2021. The Stamford-based promotion brought back Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab last year. However, Swerve Strickland was the only faction member who was not rehired.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Strickland took a shot at the Stamford-based company as he mentioned that his former employer made "one of the biggest mistakes" by releasing him.

"That [WWE release] left a big chip on my shoulder to prove it was one of the biggest mistakes you could have made. And now, winning the tag title with Keith Lee and doing a co-main event in pay-per-views with [the] said tag title, doing all these big arenas and being featured in a lot of different, very unique ways and being able to do the music crossover and show them that was one of the biggest mistakes you made, but you can’t have it back now."

Strickland recently competed in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium as he and Christian Cage took on Darby Allin and Sting at All In.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Anthony Joseph Francis (Top Dolla) and his family during this difficult time.