Jade Cargill lands massive role in her acting debut alongside major 35-year-old Hollywood star

Jade Cargill seems to have all the makings of a star who could have crossover appeal outside of WWE. A new report has revealed a massive new role she has secured in a movie, which will be her acting debut.

As per a report from Deadline, it was reported that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be starring alongside 35-year-old Hollywood star Jonathan Majors in her acting debut. The movie will be titled True Threat, and it will be a Harlem-based action thriller.

Jonathan Majors is a former Marvel star who played the defining villain of the post-Avengers: Endgame era, Kang the Conqueror. However, a highly publicized issue with his ex-girlfriend led to charges and ultimately Marvel firing him. This movie, alongside Jade Cargill, will be crucial to revitalizing his career.

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Jade Cargill at Evolution 2.

It looks like Jade Cargill will not only be a part of WWE Evolution in a huge weekend for the sports entertainment giant, but she could end up being a huge part of it as well.

WWE has been taking the slow-burn approach with Cargill, as she had an extremely successful year in 2024, winning the Women's Tag Team Championships twice. She took quite a hiatus from late 2024 to early 2025, but when she returned, she immediately found herself in one of the most riveting women's storylines that WWE had seen in years.

The Naomi-Jade Cargill feud has undeniably hugely benefited both women, and according to a report from PWInsider Elite, Cargill is expected to go up against Ms. Money in the Bank at Evolution. This will be their second clash together, and it will be a massive one.

Naomi got a measure of revenge in the Money in the Bank qualifier when she outsmarted her rival and got the pin on former Women's Champion Nia Jax. This directly led to where we are today, where Naomi is Ms. MITB. It's going to be interesting, especially if Naomi beats Cargill at Evolution, because it means that there will be room for a trilogy bout, and that could possibly happen with the Women's Title on the line if things go according to plan for Ms. MITB.

