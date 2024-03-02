Jade Cargill had major confrontation on WWE SmackDown; hints at future title opportunity

WWE SmackDown featured a major segment this week as The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues. From the looks of it Jade Cargill could be in for a major feud.

Tonight's live SmackDown on FOX saw Dakota Kai turn on Bayley as their match with The Kabuki Warriors ended in a no-contest. Kai is now back with Damage CTRL, which also now consists of Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. After walking past LA Knight in a backstage segment, the heel faction stopped as Cargill approached them.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis interrupted as the former AEW TBS Champion faced off with the WWE Women's Champion and her stablemates. He then led Cargill to his office.

"Excuse me, ladies. I'll deal with you [Damage CTRL] later on. Jade... right now, let's go," Aldis said.

Cargill followed the SmackDown General Manager to his office but promised she would be back. The superstar walked off as Damage CTRL plotted against her.

The backstage face-off led to major buzz within the WWE Universe as fans discussed a potential Cargill vs. SKY championship match. Bayley is set to challenge SKY next, with the Women's Championship on the line at WrestleMania 40.

