WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 1, 2024): Street Fight featuring top stars, heartbreaking betrayal, The Rock

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 02, 2024 07:58 IST

07:58 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Once we return from break, there is a chair and trash can be used. Carlito puts the trash can over Santos' head and smashes a chair over it repeatedly. Carlito then hits a spinning suplex variation onto a chair. This one is over - no! Santos kicks out at two! Carlito then leaves the ring and grabs a table, bringing in with him. Loud "tables" chants. 

Santos cuts Carlito off before the table can be set up and hits a kick. He then goes for a super rana, but Carlito crotches him onto the top rope! Before he can capitalize, however, Humberto and Angel show up and lay out Carlito. Again, it looks like Berto is back to being Humberto. The three hit a triple team move but Carlito kicks out!


07:52 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Carlito throws Santos out to the floor as the crowd chants "we want tables". Carlito immediately pulls one out to a big pop from the crowd. Santos goes into the ring to recover and then slides out and strikes Carlito repeatedly. He goes to irish whip Carlito into the stairs, but the Puerto Rican star reverses. Now there's a "we want apples" chant. Carlito goes under the ring and can't find one, but he does get a cane. He then pulls out an apple! The crowd loves it but Santos dives and takes Carlito out.

This one will continue after the break, but there's a great closing shot of Santos holding up the apple and laughing. What a heel.

07:50 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Returning from commercial break, we get an image honoring Virgil, who passed away this weekend. From there, all of Legado del Fantasma make their way out. This includes Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Humberto, who have the "hum" back in their names. It looks like Angel, Humberto, and Elektra are staying around.

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

As a reminder, this one is a Street Fight. The pair begins brawling when the bell rings, and Carlito has the upper hand. He's also wearing jeans like an old-school Street Fight.

07:45 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Promoted for RAW Monday:

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.
Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.

07:45 (IST)2 MAR 2024

From there, we get a segment with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Berto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez. They talk about the Latino World Order. 

This then pivots to Carlito threatening Santos ahead of their Street Fight. After that, Carlito's music hits! He is joined by Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, but the three stay back on the ramp. 

This one will start next.

07:42 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Next up, Bron Breakker makes his way out to the ring! Xyon Quinn is his opponent, making his first appearance almost a year after being drafted as a free agent.

Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn hasn't been seen in a long time. This is his first match in 291 days. Bron Breakker destroys him with a spear as soon as the bell rings. Thank you for coming, Quinn.

Bron Breakker defeats Xyon Quinn via pinfall

07:40 (IST)2 MAR 2024

As we return from the commercial break, Corey Graves puts over sponsors before we see Damage CTRL walking backstage. LA Knight is still storming around looking for AJ Styles.

Out of nowhere, Jade Cargill shows up and has a stare down with IYO SKY! Nick Aldis breaks things up before any words are shared or a fight breaks loose, but it got a reaction from the crowd. Could Jade be who helps Bayley? 

07:37 (IST)2 MAR 2024

That Damage CTRL segment was awesome. They also have a new theme song which is the old Damage CTRL song with Japanese lyrics, or at least that's how it sounds.

We then see Bron Breakker warming up backstage for a match as we head to break.

07:36 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Bayley lunges for the tag after kicking Asuka off, and... Dakota Kai jumps to the floor. It was a setup! The crowd boos loudly as Bayley fights off both Kabuki Warriors! Bayley attacks Dakota as the crowd erupts, but it is too much for her when The Kabuki Warriors leave the ring. Loud "Bayley" chants, but all three Damage CTRL members in the match beat Bayley down. IYO SKY then runs in and strikes Bayley too. This one is a no-contest.

Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors ends in a no-contest

The four members of Damage CTRL stand over a beaten and battered Bayley, with IYO SKY staring her down to close the segment.

07:34 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Bayley has the upper hand early, but Kairi Sane interferes, which helps Asuka take control. Bayley fights back, but the numbers advantage with IYO SKY causing a distraction is too much. Asuka then pushes Bayley into Dakota, which stops a tag from happening. Loud "let's go Bayley" chants as The Kabuki Warriors remain in control.

Kairi slams Bayley against the mat repeatedly and then slams her head first into Asuka's boot. Asuka tags in and the two try to double team but Bayley fights both women off. She hits a stinger on the ropes and Dakota Kai pulls herself to the apron! Bayley inches over for a tag but Asuka holds on. 

07:31 (IST)2 MAR 2024

As we return from break, Bayley's music hits! She and Dakota Kai come to the ring together and make it in just as the 9:00 hour hits. Dakota and Bayley race in and chase off Damage CTRL. Is Dakota trustworthy?

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

As soon as the bell rings, The Kabuki Warriors jump Bayley as Dakota Kai has to stand and wait on the apron. Asuka officially starts things off, and Bayley takes her down, clubbing away. 

07:27 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Tiffany celebrates in the ring to a mixed reception from the crowd. From there, we get a video recap of the Damage CTRL saga! Then The Kabuki Warrior's music hits! They will be battling Bayley and Dakota Kai next with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line according to Corey Graves.

IYO SKY came out with the pair and all three are rocking gold. They're an impressive trio to say the least. This one will start after the break. 

07:24 (IST)2 MAR 2024

This is a perfect match. Both women get to their feet, and Naomi hits a jawbreaker. She whips a running bulldog into the ropes. Tiffany goes out on the apron and rakes Naomi's eyes without the referee noticing. She slams Naomi into the ring post before hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever! It was a cheap win but a big win.

Tiffany Stratton defeats Naomi via pinfall.

07:23 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Back from break, Tiffany hits a cool elbow in the corner. She yells, "It's Tiffy Time," and hits a running double stomp for a near fall. On the apron, Naomi fights back and hits a piledriver variation on the apron for a two-count! Wow, that was cool. Both women are up and begin slapping each other back and forth, turning into forearms. 

Naomi goes for a kick, and Tiffany ducks only to be hit by a knee. She hits the ropes and gets slammed with a spinebuster for a two-count!

07:19 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Naomi keeps control, even hitting an inverted X-Factor for the two count. Interestingly, the crowd may be more behind Tiffany than Naomi. After the nearfall, we go to break. As I said earlier, the first segment likely went long, which explains why there is a rush of commercials and likely why parts of the show are being cut.

07:17 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Once we return from the commercial break, Tiffany Stratton is making her way out. Naomi is already in the ring. The first segment went long, so I expect much to be cut from the show.

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

A "Tiffy time" chant is heard before the two start going at it. Naomi uses her athleticism to mess with Tiffany, even doing a flip. Stratton then takes a cheap shot and slams Naomi down to the mat. Naomi backs up and counters an Irish Whip, hitting a big forearm. Naomi then follows it up with a running dropkick for a two-count.

07:11 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Backstage, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are looking at their phones when LA Knight appears asking for AJ Styles. He has a chair and wants revenge. Then Randy Orton walks in behind them and notices them replaying Logan Paul knocking Orton out at Elimination Chamber. 

He playfully pretends to enjoy it before challenging one of them to a match later tonight. He tells them they can pick, and Waller backs out immediately, throwing Theory under the bus.

From there, we go to break.

07:09 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock says this is family, and they'd do anything for family. He then tells the crowd to go home and do drugs. He then says, "If you smell..." and pauses, handing Roman the mic, who smiles big. Roman then says, "What The Bloodline is cooking". Wow. What a segment. All five men then throw up the 1s.

07:07 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock takes off his glasses, and the crowd is in disbelief. They finally stop chanting. The Rock says, "Roman Reigns, my family, I acknowledge you as my Tribal Chief." WOW! That is huge. The Rock raises his hand, and the two shake in a Mega Powers moment. They then hug as the crowd boos and chants, "You sold out"!

07:06 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Loud "Triple H" chants after The Rock's shot. The Rock demands Cody's answer, but if he doesn't accept, it will end tragically for him. The Rock then says, "If you smell," but Roman pushes the mic away. Which gets loud "holy s***" chants that mute things. Roman then puts his hand out for the microphone, which Heyman gives him. 

Roman says he needs something from The Rock. Reigns says he'll do anything for his family but needs this thing from The Rock. The two stare each other down, and Roman asks The Rock to acknowledge him! Wow!

07:03 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock continues. If The Rock and Roman Reigns win the dream tag team match during WrestleMania Saturday, then Night 2's match will be "Bloodline Rules," meaning anything goes. Loud "Solo" chants after The Rock mentioned him. That's pretty cool to see. The Rock says he and Seth need to think things over and meet them in Dallas next week to answer.

The People's Champion says if they don't accept the challenge, The Rock will do everything in his power to ensure Cody never wins the title. The Rock mentions sitting on the board and taking a shot at the General Managers and Triple H, saying none of them can stop him.

07:00 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock says he'll hurt Cody, but not one-on-one. He asks if The American Nightmare is an idiot and puts over Roman Reigns as the most dominant champion in WWE history. The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline laugh at Cody's challenge and say they have a counter offer. 

He calls Seth Rollins a walking clown emoji. He then says on Night 1 of WrestleMania - the biggest tag team match in the history of WWE and professional wrestling. The offer is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns. 

The Rock says it won't just be a regular tag team match. If Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline won't be ringside for WrestleMania Night 2. Wow! That's huge.

06:57 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock then asks who isn't cool and says it's Cody Rhodes. He mentions Cody's challenge to The Rock and then says no! He declined the challenge! Wow. 

He says Cody doesn't just get the match because he wants it. The Rock says everybody wants to go one-on-one with him, including every woman in the arena.

06:56 (IST)2 MAR 2024

He then says, "Finally, your life has meaning". He then makes another drug reference. Soon, there's another Rocky chant. He then says Roman, himself, Jimmy, and Solo are in a good mood because pro wrestling is once again cool. 

He mentions the constant sellouts recently and calls Glendale a "cr*ck den with popcorn." 

He says wrestling is cool again because of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline. More Rocky chants and boos mixed in.

06:53 (IST)2 MAR 2024

The Rock takes a bit to get into the ring, but he gets a mixed reaction once he is in. Loud Rocky chants and a lot of boos too. He takes a microphone and begins getting drowned out by boos. He asks if the fans are sure they want to boo him. The Rock then says he'll put some gospel on them and has news to share. 

He reveals Glendale is 10 miles away from Phoenix. He asks if there are a lot of people from Phoenix there. The Rock says it makes sense because he did research and found out the number one city in America for c*caine and m*th use is Phoenix, Arizona. That was hilarious. 

06:49 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Once we return from the commercial break, The Rock's music hits! It might be nothing, but Roman Reigns and even Solo Sikoa don't exactly seem thrilled to see him. Still, with The Rock in the mix, it appears that The Bloodline is at full strength. 

06:44 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Roman is getting furious and tells the crowd to acknowledge him again to even more boos and more Cody chants. Roman says they're done, and he fulfilled his obligation. 

Paul Heyman takes the microphone and pleads with Roman not to leave yet because "he's coming out." Heyman then says that The People's Champ will be coming out in just a moment. He calls him the BDE up in WWE and the greatest movie star of all time. This, of course, is The Rock.

Heyman then says he'll be up after the commercial break.

06:41 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Roman Reigns has the microphone and is getting a mixed reception from the crowd. Some cheers, some boos, but a lot of noise. Something gets censored out, likely some cuss-filled chant. "Roman" chants next, but they get drowned out by boos. A huge reception. Roman milks it while holding the microphone.

The Tribal Chief tells Glendale to acknowledge him. He says it used to be louder and says maybe they're in the wrong place, telling "Phoenix" to acknowledge him to even more boos. Loud "Cody" chants. 

06:39 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Roman Reigns is coming out alongside Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. There is no sign of The Rock yet, but that will likely come. The graphic noted Roman has been the champion for 1,279 days. A graphic is shown highlighting Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

There is a lot of pyro for Roman as he holds up his title in the ring. A star aura, if there's ever been one.

06:35 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Friday Night SmackDown begins with the standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together" intro. We then get a recap of the epic Elimination Chamber Perth event. 

From there, Corey Graves welcomes us to the sold-out show in Glendale, Arizona. Then Roman Reigns' music hits! We're starting with a bang.

06:27 (IST)2 MAR 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! This sold out show will feature the following:

- The Rock & Roman Reigns return.
- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton.
- Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors.
- Santos Escobar vs. Carlito in a Street Fight.
- And more!

