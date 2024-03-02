WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 1, 2024): Street Fight featuring top stars, heartbreaking betrayal, The Rock

Once we return from break, there is a chair and trash can be used. Carlito puts the trash can over Santos' head and smashes a chair over it repeatedly. Carlito then hits a spinning suplex variation onto a chair. This one is over - no! Santos kicks out at two! Carlito then leaves the ring and grabs a table, bringing in with him. Loud "tables" chants. Santos cuts Carlito off before the table can be set up and hits a kick. He then goes for a super rana, but Carlito crotches him onto the top rope! Before he can capitalize, however, Humberto and Angel show up and lay out Carlito. Again, it looks like Berto is back to being Humberto. The three hit a triple team move but Carlito kicks out!
