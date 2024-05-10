Jade Cargill makes bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is arguably one of the biggest stars on the SmackDown roster. One-half of the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions recently made a bold claim in an interview.

The 31-year-old made her WWE debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Big Jade has asserted her dominance inside the squared circle since. She has impressed fans despite her limited in-ring appearances, becoming an instant crowd favorite.

During her appearance on The Battleground Podcast, Jade Cargill stated that she prefers competing in front of the fans over wrestling in front of fellow competitors, which was the case during the pandemic. The former AEW TBS Women's Champion said she loves the presence of fans while talking about the crowd during WWE's recent European shows.

"I think it’s harder performing in front of your co-workers with the pandemic days. If anything, everybody knows everything, so it’s more nerve-racking for me to perform in front of my co-workers than in front of fans. I love fans. I welcome fans. The European crowd was, wow, it was crazy. If anything went off the rails, they were like, ‘Yay! Yeah!’ It’s crazy," she said.

Jade Cargill further reflected on getting into professional wrestling as she boldly claimed to be the "unicorn of wrestling" at present.

"With the Daily’s Place days, I wouldn’t think I would be here right now. I would think I would still be where I was, but I knew I was destined for great things. I know that I am the unicorn of wrestling right now. Would I think I would be in this position? No, but I knew I was destined for great things," claimed Cargill. [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

You can check out her interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill opens up about recent title win

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated the Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In the post-show press conference, Cargill stated that she aspires to be an inspiration to little kids around the world, especially her seven-year-old daughter.

"It means everything. I have a seven-year-old at home, and I want her to know she can do any and everything regardless of the obstacles ahead of her. We are out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we are doing now. In the French culture, we are here to show and represent that regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do anything and everything, you just put your mind to it," said Cargill .

Jade Cargill will face Piper Niven tonight on WWE SmackDown in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. It will be interesting to see how she fares in the tournament, considering her tag team partner Bianca Belair is also scheduled to participate and will be locking horns with Candice LeRae in round one.

