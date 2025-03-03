Jade Cargill makes four-word emphatic statement ahead of rumored WWE RAW return

The WWE Universe is buzzing ahead of tonight's RAW as Jade Cargill is rumored to make her return on the red brand. Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE featured Jade's surprise comeback, and it seems the violent incident has boosted her confidence. The rising superstar has just issued a follow-up ahead of RAW.

Ad

Big Money Jade was taken out by a mystery attacker in November. She returned on Saturday to destroy Naomi while their partner Bianca Belair watched from her Elimination Chamber pod. It's believed this will set up Jade vs. The Glow in the near future, and possibly also a feud against The EST somewhere down the line. This comes one week after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Belair and Naomi, who was filling in for The Storm while she was on hiatus.

Ad

Trending

Cargill provided a must-see explanation for her actions this week, thanks to Ricky Saints. The 32-year-old has been a worldwide trending topic since her return, and just added to the discussion today with a post of photos and video from the big PLE in Toronto. Jade captioned the post with a four-word declaration.

"I am THAT B***h," Jade Cargill wrote.

You can see Jade's uncensored tweet here.

Ad

Jade Cargill has a defiant message [Photo Credits: screenshot of Jade Cargill's X post]

Cargill last wrestled November 11 on RAW, where she and Belair defeated the current champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This was days after their last SmackDown match: a win over Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in Buffalo, the venue of tonight's RAW.

Ad

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill's WWE return

Jade Cargill returned with a vengeance at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, taking out Naomi and preventing her from competing. Triple H took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the vicious beatdown from a woman scorned.

"Hell hath no fury... #WWEChamber," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cargill joined WWE in September 2023, and is already a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Jade's historic TBS Championship reign was her only AEW run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.