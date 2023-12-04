Jade Cargill, Mark Henry, and more react as popular WWE star breaks silence on "surreal" experience with The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, and more

Many WWE personalities have reacted to a popular personality having a 'surreal' experience with The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Michelle McCool, and Jade Cargill. The name in question is Samantha Irvin.

The 28-year-old started her WWE career in April 2021 and joined the developmental brand as a ring announcer. She made her main roster debut in January 2022, joining Friday Night SmackDown in the same role. Irvin was recently shifted to RAW alongside her real-life fiancé, Ricochet.

Samantha Irvin recently took to Instagram to break her silence after announcing the Big 12 Conference Championship Game while spending her day with The Undertaker, Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Michelle McCool. She wrote that it was an honor for her to announce such a big event.

"A surreal honor to announce the @big12conference Championship Game & spend the day watching football & jamming to @nelly with epic company," Irvin wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Many WWE personalities reacted to her Instagram post, including Cargill, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, Raquel Rodriguez, Megan Morant, Aja Smith, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker. Meanwhile, Mark Henry reacted to her Twitter post.

You can check out a screenshot of their reactions below:

Screenshot of WWE personalities reacting to Samantha Irvin's post

Veteran believes WWE has not found the right storyline for Jade Cargill's debut

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Bill Apter said the Stamford-based promotion might not have found a proper storyline for Jade Cargill's debut yet, and they might be saving her for a feud with Becky Lynch.

"They haven't found the right storyline for her just yet, but maybe, if you really look at it, Jade Cargill hasn't been talked about or used yet at all. Maybe they are saving that lady for Becky Lynch."

Fans eagerly await Cargill's in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen what the creative team has planned for her.

